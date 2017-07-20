Warriors To Issue Personal Seat Licenses At Chase Center In NBA First

The Golden State Warriors fully expect their fans to embrace their pay to pay scheme.

The Warriors will issue personal seat licences at Chase Center, their new $1 billion arena that will open in 2019 in San Francisco, a team official confirmed to ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Thursday. Golden State will charge their 12,000 season ticket holders a fee for the right to purchase season tickets at the venue.

Personal seat licenses are common in the NFL. The Toronto Raptors are the only NBA team to use them but only do so on their best seats. Golden State will be the first NBA team to use such “memberships” on a widespread basis.

The Warriors haven’t announced how much the personal seat licenses will cost, but they’ll allow fans to pay for them installments.

Golden State will refund fans’ money after 30 years, and fans will be able to cancel, transfer or sell licenses any time within that span.

Over 42,000 fans already have paid $100 for a spot on Golden State’s season-ticket waiting list. The Warriors should have little problem convincing at least 12,000 current and future season-ticket holders to pay more to attend all the games and other events at their new arena.

The added revenue might help the Warriors remain first in the NBA, both on the court and off it.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images