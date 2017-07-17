Watch 17-Year-Old Tom Brady Evaluate His Strengths, Weaknesses As QB

Share this:

Tom Brady always has believed he could do the job.

The New England Patriots quarterback has won five Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and two NFL MVP awards during his storied 17-year career with the Patriots.

Brady, who was drafted with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, always has known he had the tools to be great, even when he was 17 years old.

Junipero Serra High School, Brady’s alma mater, posted a video on Facebook of what might be the first interview with the Patriots quarterback.

A local TV station was highlighting the top quarterbacks in the state of California and, of course, Brady made the list. Legendary quarterback Dan Fouts asks Brady to evaluate his strengths and weaknesses as a signal-caller, and Brady lauds his work ethic as well as his accuracy.

“Pretty good work ethic so, so I think I can get the job done,” Brady tells Fouts.

Watch the interview in the video below.

We’d certainly say Brady has gotten the job done, even if his speed didn’t come along like he hoped.

