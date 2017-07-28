Watch Aaron Judge Chip A Tooth Celebrating Yankees’ Walk-Off Win

The New York Yankees were so excited while celebrating their walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night that one of their best players lost a tooth.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was hit by a helmet and one of his teeth flew out of his mouth as his teammates crowded Brett Gardner after his game-winning homer.

Aaron Judge breaks his tooth in the walk off celebration. pic.twitter.com/j6wHHZkFP8 — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 28, 2017

Ouch.

Aaron Judge indeed chipped a tooth on Brett Gardner's batting helmet, according to @YankeesPR. He'll be OK to play tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 28, 2017

The Yankees’ latest win was their fourth in a row, and they’ll enter Friday just a half-game behind the rival Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images