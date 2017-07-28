MLB

Watch Aaron Judge Chip A Tooth Celebrating Yankees’ Walk-Off Win

by on Fri, Jul 28, 2017 at 12:11AM
The New York Yankees were so excited while celebrating their walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night that one of their best players lost a tooth.

Yankees star Aaron Judge was hit by a helmet and one of his teeth flew out of his mouth as his teammates crowded Brett Gardner after his game-winning homer.

Ouch.

The Yankees’ latest win was their fourth in a row, and they’ll enter Friday just a half-game behind the rival Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

