Watch Aaron Judge Chip A Tooth Celebrating Yankees’ Walk-Off Win

The New York Yankees were so excited while celebrating their walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night that one of their best players lost a tooth.
Yankees star Aaron Judge was hit by a helmet and one of his teeth flew out of his mouth as his teammates crowded Brett Gardner after his game-winning homer.
Ouch.
The Yankees’ latest win was their fourth in a row, and they’ll enter Friday just a half-game behind the rival Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
