Watch Amanda Nunes Destroy Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate In 4 Minutes, 4 Seconds

LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubts Amanda Nunes’ championship mettle entering UFC 213, watching her previous two fights should erase them.

That’s when the now-UFC women’s bantamweight champion dominated two legends of the sport — Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate — in just 4 minutes and 4 seconds.

Nunes’ previous fight came Dec. 30 at UFC 207, where she absolutely rocked Rousey in just 48 seconds, potentially sending the greatest women’s fighter in the promotion into retirement.

Ronda Rousey down in 48 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/LxENkkSuuX — Relive Sports ™ (@relive_sports) December 31, 2016

That, of course, came just five months after Nunes ripped the bantamweight belt from Tate at UFC 200, where the Brazilian feasted on Cupcake and submitted her 3:18 into the first round.

Now Nunes is back at International Fight Week, to defend her title Saturday night against Valentina Shevchenko, whom she defeated by unanimous decision at UFC 196 to set up the Tate fight. Questions about how a five-round distance might help Shevchenko abound, but as these two fights illustrate, Nunes likes to end things quickly and victoriously.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images