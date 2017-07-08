Boston Red Sox

Watch Andrew Benintendi Make Outstanding Catch In Center Field For Red Sox

by on Sat, Jul 8, 2017 at 6:20PM
2,384

Andrew Benintendi can flash the leather.

The Boston Red Sox were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field on Saturday, and Benintendi kept a key runner off the base paths with an incredible catch in left-center field.

Shane Peterson ripped a missile into the gap that looked like it was ticketed for extra bases. But Benintendi, who got the start in center field Saturday, took off and made a leaping catch for the first out of the inning.

Take a look at the amazing play in the tweet below.

Wow.

It turns out the Red Sox’s defense doesn’t suffer that much when Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the day off.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN