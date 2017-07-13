Watch Brandon Marshall Walk Out On WEEI Interview Amid Questions About Race

Share this:

Brandon Marshall hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind on sensitive issues in the past. But he was in no such mood Thursday morning.

The New York Giants wide receiver joined WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” radio show. and things seemed to be going well until about five minutes in, when the hosts asked Marshall about his 2015 reaction to Tom Brady’s suspension, in which he said white players and black players are treated differently in the NFL.

Marshall didn’t appear thrilled with the question.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” he responded. “So, if that’s what you guys want to do, then you can go there. But black guys in America get treated differently, period.”

When Co-host Kirk Minihane pressed the issue, though, and Marshall threatened to bail on the interview entirely.

“Come on, man, you’re going back to a year ago,” Marshall said. “You guys made news, man. You got Brandon Marshall to say, ‘Black guys get treated differently,’ and I’m going to drop the mic on you guys. … Change the subject, or I’m getting off. I’m dropping the mic.”

Moments later, Marshall followed through on his threat, taking off his headset and walking off the set when Minihane appeared to ask him about his history of domestic violence. (The whole exchange begins around the 5-minute mark.)

“Oh (expletive),” Marshall said. “All right, you guys. I’m done with you guys.”

Making things even more awkaward, Marshall accidentally spilled his coffee on the set as he was getting up to leave.

Brandon Marshall's spilled coffee after walking off the set. pic.twitter.com/312F9eaCYH — Kirk and Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) July 13, 2017

Marshall won’t see as much of Boston and the New England Patriots now that he’s in the NFC East, and judging by Thursday’s exchange, he’ll be just fine with that.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images