Watch Cardinals Minor Leaguer Hustle For Insane Infield ‘Triple’

Baseball seems to give fans more bizarre plays than any other sport, and that’s doubly true in the minor leagues. Just take it from the Springfield Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate was facing the Oakland Athletics’ Midland Rockhounds on Thursday when some heads-up baserunning by outfielder Randy Arozarena put a man on third base to start the seventh inning. However, the “triple” Arozarena hit never left the infield.

.@Cardinals minor leaguer Randy Arozarena hits an INFIELD triple. Yes, you read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/5ieLl1Y5qd — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 7, 2017

The play was ruled an error, but that doesn’t change the fact that Arozarena was able to reach the hot corner on a ball that landed just behind the pitcher’s mound. The left fielder scored on an RBI double, too.

To make matters worse for the Rockhounds, Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizer hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Springfield the 2-1 win.