Watch Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Nail Incredibly Tough Fadeaway Shot

by on Thu, Jul 6, 2017 at 10:26PM
Boston Celtics fans must be happy with what they’ve seen from rookie forward Jayson Tatum during NBA summer league action in Utah this week.

The No. 3 pick in the 2017 draft hit the game-winner in the summer league opener, poured in 23 points on Wednesday night and provided another amazing highlight Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.

Wow, that’s impressive. It reminds us a lot of how Celtics legend Paul Pierce drained tough fadeaway shots for nearly 20 years.

The additions of Tatum and free-agent star Gordon Hayward should make the Celtics’ offense much more dynamic next season.

