Watch Chris Christie Catch Foul Ball, Get Mercilessly Booed By Mets Fans

Going to Citi Field on Tuesday was no day at the beach for Chris Christie.

The Republican governor of New Jersey made the trek to Queens to take in the New York Mets’ matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he pretty quickly became one of the main highlights.

Christie caught a foul ball in the top of the third inning, and the crowd let him hear it with a loud chorus of boos.

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

And Christie even had a beach — read this for information on Christie’s “Beachgate” — zinger made at his expense.

One of the latest polls shows Christie with a 69 percent disapproval rating, which helps explain why the crowd wasn’t exactly thrilled to see him.

