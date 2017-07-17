Watch Dad-To-Be Fail At Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal By Taking Pitch

Share this:

Gender reveals are the hottest trend in parenting.

And while we’ve seen some really creative reveals from professional athletes like Dustin Johnson and Joey Logano, we now have witnessed the biggest gender-reveal fail to date.

Kyle Tait, a sports play-by-play broadcaster, and his wife were gearing up for a baseball-themed gender reveal, but Tait elected to take the pitch instead of blasting the color filled balloon to reveal their baby’s gender.

In his defense, the pitch was a little bit high and tight.

The internet, of course, had a field day with the video.

Good to know that Dad will have patience. 😂 https://t.co/12NEPiGb9x — Mike Foster (@MichaelFosterSN) July 15, 2017

good eye — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) July 15, 2017

Good eye but that was too close to take…😉 pic.twitter.com/G1SbtyzFNw — Jeff Bajenaru (@jeffbajenaru) July 16, 2017

Put it on a tee for next time? — Bill Minor (@minorwc) July 15, 2017

Joe West says that was a strike. — Reid Vance (@reidvance) July 16, 2017

It's analytics.. Walks are just as effective as hits.. But we may need to find more of a strike throwing, crafty lefty to pitch.. #Moneyball https://t.co/xJUo4y3uPG — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinCSN) July 17, 2017

Good eye. @Braves sign this man! — The Cooligans ⚽️🎧📺 (@SoccerCooligans) July 15, 2017

Tait also made some jokes at his own expense.

My child will have patience, plate discipline and a high OBP. — Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017

I never thought my patience at the plate would go viral. I mean, I'm a broadcaster for a reason. — Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017

If it's a belt-high toss that I blast into a cloud of pink dust… it's still just a gender reveal. Not swinging made it so much better. — Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017

4 thoughts in 10 seconds: 1) Terrible pitch 2) Wait, why is it pink? 3) That must be the wrong ball, let's try again 4) Wait. It's a girl! — Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017

This is a gender reveal we won’t soon forget. Congrats to the Taits!