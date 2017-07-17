Watch Dad-To-Be Fail At Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal By Taking Pitch

Gender reveals are the hottest trend in parenting.
And while we’ve seen some really creative reveals from professional athletes like Dustin Johnson and Joey Logano, we now have witnessed the biggest gender-reveal fail to date.
Kyle Tait, a sports play-by-play broadcaster, and his wife were gearing up for a baseball-themed gender reveal, but Tait elected to take the pitch instead of blasting the color filled balloon to reveal their baby’s gender.
In his defense, the pitch was a little bit high and tight.
The internet, of course, had a field day with the video.
Tait also made some jokes at his own expense.
This is a gender reveal we won’t soon forget. Congrats to the Taits!
