Watch Danilo Gallinari Punch Opponent In Face During International Friendly

The Los Angeles Clippers have been known to have some bad luck when it comes to injuries, and their biggest free-agent acquisition already has been snake bitten by the weird injury bug that plagues the franchise.

Danilo Gallinari, who joined the Clippers earlier this summer, currently plays for Italy’s international team, and he was involved in an altercation during a friendly game Sunday that reportedly could see him miss some time.

Gallinari took a forearm to the face while being boxed out and he didn’t take kindly to that. The stretch forward got into a scrum with Jito Kok of the Netherlands, and Gallinari threw a punch that connected with Kok’s face.

Here’s a video of the skirmish.

Full vid of Gallinari fight pic.twitter.com/21lDeZyZmO — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) July 30, 2017

While the severity of the injury has yet to be determined, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press reported the veteran forward suffered a broken hand.

Danilo Gallinari out of EuroBasket with his broken hand, says the Italian Federation. https://t.co/iT9HfGfrlp — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) July 30, 2017

But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Gallinari’s injury won’t cause him to miss any of the upcoming NBA season and the Clippers’ team doctors still need to evaluate the injury.

Sources: Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari has suffered right thumb injury, but expected to be ready for training camp. No surgery expected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2017

Gallinari suffered injury landing a punch for Italian national team in Euro exhibition. Clippers doctors will follow up soon, sources said. https://t.co/x3rgx3dvo2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2017

Regardless of how bad the injury actually is, it is definitely safe to say that this is not how Gallinari envisioned beginning his Clippers’ tenure.

But at least he and new teammate Blake Griffin will have something to talk about now.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images