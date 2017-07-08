Revolution’s Kelyn Rowe Destroys Defender On Dom Dwyer’s Goal For USA Soccer

Share this:

Dom Dwyer is scoring his way into the hearts of United States soccer fans.

The USA striker scored against Panama on Saturday in the teams’ opening game of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Following some excellent work by Kelyn Rowe, Dwyer beat Panama goalkeeper Jose Calderon with a fine finish in the 50th minute.

The goal was Dwyer’s second in two games for the United States.

Having starred for Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City in recent years, the England-born Dwyer earned his U.S. citizenship in March and was duly called up to the U.S. Gold Cup squad. His early returns bode well for his future as an international player.

55 – @Ddwyer14 has scored 55 regular season @MLS goals since the start of the 2014 season, the second most of any player. Yank. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) July 8, 2017

Two caps, two goals! 🇺🇸@Ddwyer14 does it again! He is the 9th #USMNT player all-time to score in each of his first two appearances! pic.twitter.com/WznBxwl5Ql — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 8, 2017

Dwyer’s wife, U.S. women’s soccer star Sydney Leroux, was among the first to congratulate him on his first competitive goal for his country.

DOMinant. — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) July 8, 2017

Rowe, a New England Revolution standout, registered his first international assist in just his second game for USA. Naturally, his MLS club is happy for him.

Kelyn Rowe crossing cats up — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) July 8, 2017

Kelyn!!! Rowe rewarded for his endeavor with the assist on Dwyer's opener. Brilliant skill to set up the cross. Smart pullback, too. #NERevs — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) July 8, 2017

Gyasi Zardes replaced Rowe in the 68th minute.

Panama’s Miguel Camargo tied the score in the 63rd minute. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports Images