Revolution’s Kelyn Rowe Destroys Defender On Dom Dwyer’s Goal For USA Soccer

Dom Dwyer is scoring his way into the hearts of United States soccer fans.
The USA striker scored against Panama on Saturday in the teams’ opening game of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Following some excellent work by Kelyn Rowe, Dwyer beat Panama goalkeeper Jose Calderon with a fine finish in the 50th minute.
The goal was Dwyer’s second in two games for the United States.
Having starred for Major League Soccer’s Sporting Kansas City in recent years, the England-born Dwyer earned his U.S. citizenship in March and was duly called up to the U.S. Gold Cup squad. His early returns bode well for his future as an international player.
Dwyer’s wife, U.S. women’s soccer star Sydney Leroux, was among the first to congratulate him on his first competitive goal for his country.
Rowe, a New England Revolution standout, registered his first international assist in just his second game for USA. Naturally, his MLS club is happy for him.
Gyasi Zardes replaced Rowe in the 68th minute.
Panama’s Miguel Camargo tied the score in the 63rd minute. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP