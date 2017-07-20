Watch Dustin Pedroia Smash Three-Run Homer To Top Of Green Monster

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, but no one was stopping Dustin Pedroia.

The second baseman, who started as the Red Sox’s designated hitter in the 8-6 loss to Toronto, hit safely for the ninth straight game with a two-out single in the first inning. But that was only the beginning, as Pedroia continued to have a good day that culminated in a three-run blast to the top of the Green Monster against Jays reliever Danny Barnes in the bottom of the seventh.

Over his last 21 games @15Lasershow Dustin Pedroia leads all of baseball with 29 RBI. #BOSvsTOR @RedSox pic.twitter.com/9iDPFju2UI — Zachery Thomas (@DirtyWaterZak) July 20, 2017

Pedroia finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs in what’s been a hot month for the 33-year-old. Over 17 games in July, Pedroia is batting .384 with three homers and a whopping 23 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images