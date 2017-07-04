Watch Dustin Pedroia Turn Basic Baseball Into An Incredible Play

Share this:

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was just doing his job against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, but he ended up flashing the leather with a clutch play in the process.

The Rangers tied up the score in the bottom of the ninth inning with a leadoff home run off the bat of Mike Napoli, and Carlos Gomez came to the plate to try to do some more damage. The center fielder hit a soft grounder to Red Sox third baseman Deven Marrero on what looked to be an easy out, but Marrero’s throw to first baseman Mitch Moreland was errant.

The speedy Gomez began to turn the corner to stretch the grounder into extra bases, however, Pedroia was able to make a heads-up move backing up the play. The 33-year-old fielded a bounce off the wall on the first base line with one hand and flipped it up to Moreland for the tag out.

And that, friends, is why they teach you to back up the play in Little League.

Boston went on to win 7-5 in the 11th inning, extending their win streak to five games.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images