Watch Eduardo Nunez Blast Two Home Runs For Red Sox At Fenway Park

UPDATE (9:28 p.m.): Nunez left the ballpark for the second time Saturday when he launched a solo home run over the Green Monster to give Boston a one-run lead in the fifth inning.

NUNEZ CAN'T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/pUvgDwYNvW — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) July 30, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox didn’t acquire Eduardo Nunez for his power, but that doesn’t mean the utility infielder can’t hit the long ball every now and again.

And the newest member of the Red Sox did just that Saturday at Fenway Park.

Nunez stepped to the plate during the third innings against the Kansas City Royals and smoked a 1-1 slider from Trevor Cahill over the Green Monster to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

eduardo nuñez hits his first HR with the red sox pic.twitter.com/55f6WZw7yq — Andrew Vargha (@andrew_vargha) July 30, 2017

The acquisition already is paying dividends as Nunez now has four hits in six at-bats so far for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images