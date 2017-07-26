Watch Eduardo Nunez Says Goodbye To Giants Teammates After Red Sox Trade

Professional athletes

Professional athletes have be ready to pack up and leave at the drop of the hat, and sometimes that happens smack dab in the middle of the game.

‘The San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night traded utility man Eduardo Nunez to the Boston Red Sox for a pair of prospects, and the 30-year-old got the news during the Giants’ game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

CSN Bay Area cameras were rolling on the final moments of Nunez’s Giants career, as he collected his belongings in the San Fran dugout and calmly headed down the steps to the clubhouse. Along the way, he got plenty of hugs and handshakes as he said goodbye to his now former teammates.

Eduardo Nuñez is on the move #HugWatch pic.twitter.com/Lkc25r1waM — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 26, 2017

You probably never get used to such an abrupt life change, but Nunez isn’t a stranger to midseason trades. This is the third time since 2014 he’s been traded, so he’s now a veteran of midseason moves.

