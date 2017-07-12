Watch Entire Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference

Share this:

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will square off in one of the most anticipated boxing fights in recent memory on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The promotion for the superfight is well underway, and the two fighters had their first major press conference Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Check out the entire press conference in the video below, and head to NESN.com/UFC for complete analysis of the crazy day between the UFC champ and boxing legend.

Warning: video contains NSFW language.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images