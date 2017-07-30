UFC

Watch Jon Jones Destroy Daniel Cormier With Brutal KO Win At UFC 214

by on Sun, Jul 30, 2017 at 1:12AM
7,655

And new! Well, sort of.

Jon Jones finally reclaimed his spot atop the light heavyweight division thanks to a knockout win over Daniel Cormier. The fight, which was the main event of the UFC 214 card Saturday night at Honda Center, lived up to the billing — and then some.

These two rivals were pretty even through the first two rounds, but Jones landed a huge kick and followed with some brutal punches to secure the victory at the 3:01 mark in the third round.

Wow!

And after the fight, Jones went on to challenge Brock Lesnar.

What a night for the new champion.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN