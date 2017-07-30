Watch Jon Jones Destroy Daniel Cormier With Brutal KO Win At UFC 214

And new! Well, sort of.

Jon Jones finally reclaimed his spot atop the light heavyweight division thanks to a knockout win over Daniel Cormier. The fight, which was the main event of the UFC 214 card Saturday night at Honda Center, lived up to the billing — and then some.

These two rivals were pretty even through the first two rounds, but Jones landed a huge kick and followed with some brutal punches to secure the victory at the 3:01 mark in the third round.

Jon Jones violently ends rival Daniel Cormier to reclaim his UFC light heavyweight title. #UFC214 #AndNew pic.twitter.com/UEFhJCZN73 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 30, 2017

Wow!

And after the fight, Jones went on to challenge Brock Lesnar.

What a night for the new champion.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images