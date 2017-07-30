Watch Kyle Busch Bump Kevin Harvick, Take Lead In NASCAR Overton’s 400

Kyle Busch failed to reach victory lane in the first 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races of 2017, so when he closed in on Kevin Harvick late in the Overton’s 400, he did everything in his power to get by.

Busch bumped Harvick as they were coming off of Turn 1, slowing the No. 4 down and allowing the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to assume the lead. The 32-year-old Busch, who won Stage 1 of Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway, held onto the lead until the checkered flag came out after Lap 160.

A little bump and run from @KyleBusch to take the lead at @PoconoRaceway! Tune into NBCSN for the finish! #NASCARonNBCSN pic.twitter.com/FOSzOzX2E4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 30, 2017

For Busch, who isn’t used to securing his playoff spot so late in the season, the victory was a big weight off his shoulders.

“Never thought this day would happen,” Busch told NBC Sports.

There now are just three spots still up for grabs, though multiple playoff regulars, such as Joey Logano, still are on the outside looking in.