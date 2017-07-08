Watch LaVar Ball Passionately Defend Lonzo After Horrible Lakers Debut

Share this:

Lonzo Ball’s first game in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform was a struggle, to say the least. No worries, though: His father, LaVar, was there to put things in (proper?) perspective.

Lonzo Ball shot 2 of 15 (1 of 11 on 3-pointers) and had five points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 32 minutes of the Lakers’ 96-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Vegas Summer League. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with LaVar Ball right after the game at Thomas & Mack Center, and as he’s wont to do, father said he knew best.

LaVar Ball comments on son Lonzo's disappointing NBA Summer League debut. Ball shot 2-for-15 from the field. pic.twitter.com/Q7gq2Ad1ks — Rachel Holt (@ItsRachelHolt) July 8, 2017

“It’s the worst you can do. You can’t do nothing but go up,” Ball, who added that he was happy his son took his shots, even if they didn’t fall, said. “… It’s better for him to start at the bottom than for him to have all this success at the top, and now you’re going to expect it the whole season.”

Of course, LaVar also plugged the family business: “Instead of going to the movies, everybody’s coming to watch the Lakers and Big Baller Brand!”

Five points doesn’t really make a big baller — especially one drafted No. 2 overall — but it’s only one summer league game. Or at least the Lakers hope so.

