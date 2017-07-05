Watch Marshawn Lynch Go ‘Beast Mode’ During Charity Soccer Game

Share this:

Marshawn Lynch isn’t finished running through people in Seattle.

The Oakland Raiders running back cross-pollinated football with futbol Sunday during a Seattle Sounders charity soccer game. Lynch entered the the game at halftime and showed a new way of playing the striker position, picking up the ball and running over the goalkeeper. He then did what came naturally when the referee showed him a red card.

.@MoneyLynch GOES FULL BEAST MODE! The former @Seahawks RB runs the ⚽️ into the net and then steals the ref's red card! 😂 #ZakAndFriends pic.twitter.com/d49sYovDnU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 3, 2017

Lynch, 31, played parts of six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2015. He returned to the NFL this offseason and joined the Raiders, his hometown team.

But he remains immensely popular in Seattle, especially with former athletes, fans and friends.

Maybe not not with referees, though.

