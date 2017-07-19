Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Blast Walk-Off Home Run In 15th Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox had lost seven of their last 10 games coming into Tuesday night’s clash against the Toronto Blue Jays. But they tied the game in the seventh inning, and then again with two outs in the 11th to set the table for Hanley Ramirez to blast a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 15th inning to grab a 5-4 win.

The Blue Jays took a one-run lead into the bottom of the 11th, but Mookie Betts laced a two-out RBI single to right field to tie the game and send the game into the 12th. The game would remain tied until the 15th when Ramirez played the role of hero by ripping a 79-mph curveball over the Green Monster.

Hanley Ramirez hits a walk-off home run in the 15th inning to give #RedSox the win over the Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/i5DCm26Ppp — Richard Morin (@BigRickMorin) July 19, 2017

With the win, the Red Sox retained their two game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays atop the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images