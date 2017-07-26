Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Crush Solo Home Run Off Felix Hernandez

The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been looking for a power surge of late, and Hanley Ramirez delivered one Tuesday night.
The Red Sox found themselves in an early three-run hole against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field, but Ramirez trimmed that deficit with a monster shot in the fourth inning.
Mariners ace Felix Hernandez had been cruising through the Sox’s lineup, but the right-hander left a slider over the middle of the plate and the Red Sox designated hitter smoked a laser over the left field wall for a solo home run.
It was Ramirez’s 17th round-tripper of the season and trimmed the Mariners’ lead to two.
Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images
