Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Rob Aaron Judge Of Homer With Crazy Catch

Baseball fans are well aware of how good of a defender Jackie Bradley Jr. is, but every now and then, the Boston Red Sox center fielder turns in a play that will flat out make your jaw drop.

Bradley’s latest web gem came in the eighth inning of Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees. With one out in the frame, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belted a shot ticketed for the deepest part of Fenway Park.

But thanks to an incredible leaping grab, JBJ kept New York off the scoreboard in one of the best defensive plays of the season thus far.

JBJ is a FREAK pic.twitter.com/RFywcsIWhB — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) July 17, 2017

So while Judge probably thought he had blasted his 31st home run of the season, Bradley overruled him with a seemingly effortless catch.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images