Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Blast Mammoth Home Run Against Yankees

Share this:

Tweet







After 24 consecutive scoreless frames, the Boston Red Sox finally broke through in the third inning on Sunday night against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox and Yankees were locked in a scoreless tie in Game 2 of their Sunday doubleheader when Mookie Betts stepped to the plate with a runner on first against Masahiro Tanaka.

And the Red Sox All-Star right fielder absolutely crushed a 1-1 fastball over the Green Monster to put the Sox up 2-0.

Mookie Betts unloads a mammoth HR to finally get the Red Sox a run pic.twitter.com/I3gtaAyeG2 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 17, 2017

The home run was Betts’ 17th of the year.

It had been a long 48 hours for the Red Sox’s offense, but Betts’ monster shot should inject some life into Boston’s bats.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images