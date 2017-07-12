Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Throw Out Nolan Arenado At MLB All-Star Game

Share this:

Mookie Betts has a cannon for an arm, and Nolan Arenado found that out first hand Tuesday night at the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Ryan Zimmerman stepped to the plate with Arenado on first base during the fourth inning at Marlins Park and the Washington Nationals first baseman hit a deep fly ball to center field.

Betts took off and tracked down the ball for the first out of the inning, and Arenado decided to tag up and try to take second. That was a poor decision.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder threw a missile to second to get Arenado for the second out of the inning.

Don't test Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/BgEceHWhJZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2017

Wow.

Betts became the third member of the Red Sox to record an outfield assist in the All-Star Game, joining Manny Ramirez and Bob Johnson.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images Images