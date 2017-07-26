Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blast Home Run For First Major League Hit

Welcome to Major League Baseball, Rafael Devers.

The Boston Red Sox’s top prospect made his MLB debut Tuesday night, and in the second game of his career, the third baseman provided one heck of a highlight.

Devers absolutely blasted a solo home run to deep center field in the top of the third inning, which made it 2-0 Boston at the time.

Enjoy, Red Sox fans:

The youngest player in @MLB just hit his first career homer. Welcome to the bigs, @Rafael_Devers. https://t.co/qwDI4WcIVe pic.twitter.com/HlTMxTVBnh — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2017

And it also was a historic homer.

At 20 years and 275 days old, Rafael Devers is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a HR since Tony Conigliaro in September 1965. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 26, 2017

Devers went hitless in his first game since the promotion, but he did walk twice and scored a run. So, that home run also was his first major league hit.

Not bad for a 20-year-old, eh?

