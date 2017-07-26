Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Blast Home Run For First Major League Hit

by on Wed, Jul 26, 2017 at 4:32PM
Welcome to Major League Baseball, Rafael Devers.

The Boston Red Sox’s top prospect made his MLB debut Tuesday night, and in the second game of his career, the third baseman provided one heck of a highlight.

Devers absolutely blasted a solo home run to deep center field in the top of the third inning, which made it 2-0 Boston at the time.

And it also was a historic homer.

Devers went hitless in his first game since the promotion, but he did walk twice and scored a run. So, that home run also was his first major league hit.

Not bad for a 20-year-old, eh?

