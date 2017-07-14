Watch Tim Tebow Lift St. Lucie Mets To Win With Dramatic Walk-Off Homer

Share this:

Tim Tebow is giving every effort to make his dream of being a Major League Baseball player a reality.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is in the headlines again Thursday night, and for good reason.Tebow hit a walk-off home run for the St. Lucie Mets in their 5-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas. It was his fifth long ball of the season.

Though there absolutely is no guarantee the former NFL quarterback will make it to the big club, it sure looks like he is going to get every chance he desires.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images