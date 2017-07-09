Watch Trevin Giles Knock Out James Bochnovic In Scary Scene At UFC 213

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — If anyone needed a reminder that mixed martial arts can be a brutal sport, the opening fight of UFC 213 provided it.

Trevin Giles and James Bochnovic made their UFC debuts Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, and the bout ended in scary fashion. After dominating for most of the fight, Giles mounted Bochnovic midway through the second round and absolutely blasted him with left hooks. Bochnovic lost consciousnesses, and referee Mark Smith quickly jumped in to stop the fight.

Welcome to the UFC Trevin Giles! What a debut! Featured Bout is up NEXT! pic.twitter.com/Crrfquvtpk — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 8, 2017

Bochnovic, who had won his previous seven fights by submission, was hurt so badly that he had to be placed on a stretcher and carried out of the octagon.

James Bochnovic was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher after falling by KO to Trevin Giles (@allelbows) #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/KzgLVZMrB2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 8, 2017

Here’s to hoping Bochnovic is OK.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images