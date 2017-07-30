Watch Yoan Moncada Make Back-To-Back Incredible Defensive Plays For White Sox

Yoan Moncada has gotten off to a slow start at the plate to begin his Major League Baseball career, but his cold bat hasn’t affected his glove one bit.

And the Chicago White Sox phenom showed he can flash the leather on back-to-back plays during the fourth inning of the White Sox’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

First, Erik Gonzalez rolled a ground ball up the middle that was ticketed for center field, but Moncada ranged to the other side of the second base bag, scooped the ball and fired across his body in one motion for the out.

Then, during the next at-bat, Bradley Zimmer attempted to drag bunt down the first base line, but Moncada raced in, gloved the ball and flipped it to first baseman Jose Abreau to record back-to-back web gems.

Yoan Moncada! Wow!! Part 2!! On the very next pitch!! pic.twitter.com/j795VyHM4B — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 30, 2017

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images