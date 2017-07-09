Wayne Rooney’s Funny ‘Pajamas’ Admission Shows Everton Love Endures

Share this:

The setting of the sun ensures Wayne Rooney’s love for Everton never dies.

In his first interview after signing with Everton from Manchester United on Sunday, Rooney revealed he and his kids wear Everton pajamas at home as a sign of their enduring love for his boyhood club.

“Yea it feels great (to wear Everton’s jersey),” Rooney told Everton TV with a chuckle. “To be honest, I’ve kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I actually have been wearing Everton pajamas with my kids.”

Rooney left Everton for Manchester United in 2004 and went on to become the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer during his 13 years at Old Trafford. But the 31-year-old forward slipped down Manchester United’s pecking order, prompting him to leave make an emotional return to the club he represented from age 9 to 19.

Apparently Rooney’s sons, Kai, 8, Klay 4, and Kit, 1, never had a choice over which English soccer team they support, since their dad made the call on their behalf years before they arrived on Earth.

Fathers often do such things to their sons. Even those who became legends with another team.