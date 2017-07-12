We Swear This Rays Prospect Isn’t Making All Of Batman’s Awesome Toys

Share this:

Lucius Fox is a man of great importance.

Combining dazzling tools with a refreshingly cool demeanor, Fox is a crucial, yet mysterious member of an organization with immense wealth.

We’re talking, of course, about 20-year-old Tampa Bay Rays prospect Lucius Fox. But if you thought we were talking about his namesake “Batman” character, the CEO of Wayne Enterprises as well as perhaps the most important citizen in all of Gotham City, don’t feel bad.

“As soon as I signed, that’s all people have been saying on Twitter and stuff like that,” Fox said before the MLB Futures Game on Sunday, via For The Win. “Every time I meet someone, they make reference to it.”

And although he’ll probably never shake his connection to Batman, Fox has a chance to make a name for himself.

Born and raised in the Bahamas before he moved to Florida in eighth grade, the shortstop hopes to be the first Bohemian to appear in the Majors since Antoan Richardson in 2014, according to FTW. Fox signed as an international free agent with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, and was regarded as one of the top prospects in the organization. But the Giants needed more starting pitching in 2016, and an Aug. 1 trade for left-hander Matt Moore sent Fox packing for Tampa Bay.

This season with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Rays’ Class-A affiliate, Fox is batting .279 with just two home runs, but has a whopping 26 stolen bases.

No, he’s not designing fleets of military-grade Batmobiles or giving Batman the tools necessary to save Gotham every night. This version of Lucius Fox, though, one day could help the Rays take down the beasts of the AL East.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images