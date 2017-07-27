What Do Lakers Have In Common With Taylor Swift? Rob Pelinka Explains

If you’re seeing sparks fly around the Los Angeles Lakers right now, there’s apparently a pretty good reason.

The Lakers are an intriguing group, even though they are coming off a terrible season and don’t yet have the parts to win right now.

They already had a young core that included Brandon Ingram, and they since have added Lonzo Ball — through the draft — and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — through free agency.

And if you ask new general manager Rob Pelinka, that group has a lot in common with … a young Taylor Swift.

“It’s kind of like if you go on YouTube and you think about Taylor Swift when she was 16 years old maybe putting her first song,” Pelinka said Thursday on the “Dan Patrick Show,” as transcribed by For The Win. “It’s her guitar, it’s her, it’s in a little studio, and you watch it and you listen to it and you say, ‘Wow, this is going to be a special thing to follow and a really cool narrative to unfold.’

“I have that sense about the Lakers, the way we’re playing in summer league we have this young core of Lonzo Ball, (Kyle) Kuzma, (Josh) Hart and it’s a pass-first system that Luke Walton has designed. I think in an era of guard-play where it’s score, if you look at the great point guards it’s score-score-score, I think we’re switching now into a mode of pass-pass-pass.”

GM Rob Pelinka discusses the state of the @Lakers https://t.co/fl18vLPgVx pic.twitter.com/K1qzTrmRgB — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 27, 2017

And if those LeBron James rumors are to be believed, they might reach Swift superstar level pretty soon.

