What Happened To Conor McGregor’s Mic During Presser With Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was talking trash at Conor McGregor on Tuesday and the UFC champ couldn’t respond.

Well, at least not in a way everyone in attendance at the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles could hear it.

McGregor’s microphone suddenly stopped working for reasons unknown, forcing the Irishman to yell at “Money May” the old fashioned way.

McGregor blamed Showtime for the malfunction at his own separate presser later in the day.

“They can do nothing after Aug. 26,” McGregor told reporters. “They can try to do all these little tricks all they want. Aug. 26 this man will be unconscious. He’s too small. He’s too frail. That’s it, what more can I say?”

Check out the entire incident in the video below. Warning: it contains NSFW language.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images