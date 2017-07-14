What USA Soccer’s Early Gold Cup Struggles Mean For Tournament, Aftermath

Share this:

Tweet







“What’s the matter with the United State’s men’s soccer team?”

That’s what fans are asking following USA’s underwhelming start to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The disappointing 1-1 draw against Panama and tense 3-2 win over Martinique has prompted much hand-wringing in U.S. Soccer circles. Despite fielding a “B” team at the regional championship tournament, fans are expecting and demanding more from the tournament’s host nation.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed what the performance against Martinique means for U.S. Soccer’s Gold Cup hopes and beyond on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the full episode here.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images