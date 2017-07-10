What Wayne Rooney’s Everton Transfer Suggests About His Retirement Plans

Share this:

How much gas remains in Wayne Rooney’s tank?

That’s what soccer fans are wondering in the aftermath of Rooney’s biblical return to Everton from Manchester United after 13 years away from his boyhood club. Rooney left Manchester United because he wanted to play regular games but wasn’t deemed good enough to do so at the standard required at Old Trafford.

Rooney, 31, signed a two-year contract with Everton. But what will happen next? Will he retire or seek another adventure?

Watch NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Courtney Cox debate Rooney’s potential retirement in the above video. You can see their full discussion on Rooney’s transfer to Everton here.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images