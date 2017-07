Share this:

Allen Iverson’s triumphant return to Philadelphia was less-than-climactic.

The NBA Hall of Famer wasn’t able to play in a Big3 game Sunday night due to injury, and was forced to coach from the sidelines. Fans were notably disappointed, filling the Wells Fargo Center with chants of “We want AI.”

