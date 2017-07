Share this:

Bryce Harper has 20 home runs so far this season, but don’t expect to see him at this year’s Home Run Derby.

Harper went yard twice Sunday night, as the Washington Nationals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. In a postgame interview with ESPN, Harper insisted there is ‘no chance’ he’ll compete in the upcoming derby.

