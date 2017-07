With two home runs in the Miami Marlins’ 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night, slugger Giancarlo Stanton has now homered in 26 different ballparks.

The red-hot Stanton now has 11 home runs in his last 15 games, and his 32 dingers are tied with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the most in baseball.

