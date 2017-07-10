While You Were Sleeping: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Continue To Impress In Summer League

Share this:

The next generation of Celtics are showing why the team has such a bright future.

Rookie Jayson Tatum and second-year forward Jaylen Brown continued to impress Sunday during Summer League play, with both adding solid minutes during the Celtics’ 70-64 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Boston’s up-and-comers are producing, Philadelphia will be without No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz the remainder of the summer.

