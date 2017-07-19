While You Were Sleeping: Jayson Werth Reveals He Has A ‘Pretty Decent Fracture’ In His Foot

Share this:

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth has been sidelined for six weeks with what was thought to be a bruised right foot. Turns out, the injury is much worse.

Werth revealed to reporters Tuesday an MRI showed a good-sized fracture in his left foot. He still insists it’s the bruise that’s kept him out this long, but the fracture certainly isn’t helping his recovery.

Watch the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports