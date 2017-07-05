While You Were Sleeping: Miami Heat Waive Chris Bosh, Plan To Retire His Jersey

Share this:

The last of Miami’s Big Three will no longer suit up for the Heat.

The team officially waived Chris Bosh, who has been plagued with blood clot issues over the past few years. Team president Pat Riley released a statement, saying the Heat is already planning to retire Bosh’s jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports