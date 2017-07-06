While You Were Sleeping: Gordon Hayward’s Wife Shuts Down Cyber Bullies

Share this:

Robyn Hayward is done with cyber bullies. The wife of former Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward disabled the comments on her Instagram page Wednesday while responding to disgruntled fans upset with Hayward’s decision to join the Boston Celtics in free agency.

“As for all the mean comments and threats,” she wrote, “Don’t forget athletes are humans too. Treat others how you would like to be treated. It would never cross my mind to speak so negatively and so full of hate about oneself or their family.”

