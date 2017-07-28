White House Changes Transcript, Makes Donald Trump Look Better At Golf

Something peculiar has happened to the official White House transcript from new communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s introductory press conference.

During his press conference, Scaramucci used some sports metaphors to describe President Donald Trump, including that he sinks 3-foot putts.

However, when the transcript was made public, that number increased by 27 feet.

“But here’s what I tell you about the President,” the Scaramucci transcript reads. “He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met. Okay, I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 30-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”

And upon further review, it certainly sounds like he said what everyone thought he did.

But this has become old news thanks to the other things Scaramucci has said.

