White House’s Anthony Scaramucci Quotes Joe Paterno; Internet Reacts With Horror

Anthony Scaramucci’s admiration for Joe Paterno endures in 2017.
The newly installed White House communications director quoted the former Pennsylvania State University football coach Thursday morning after he called in to CNN’s “New Day.” Scaramucci was responding to a report, which claimes the publication of his his financial disclosure report, which he believe senior White House officials leaked, when he cited Paterno.
“Why don’t you honor the job?” Scaramucci said. “Remember Joe Paterno? What would he say? Act like you’ve been there before. Act with honor and dignity and respect and hold the confidence of the presidency and his office.”
Paterno is college football’s winningest coach but his entanglement in a sex abuse scandal involving his longtime defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky has tarnished his legacy.
Penn State fired Paterno in 2011 following Sandusky’s arrest, ending his 45-year tenure as head coach. He died in January 2012 from complications due to lung cancer.
In the aftermath of Paterno’s death, Scaramucci used Twitter to share his thoughts on his legacy.
Apparently the passage of time and new details hasn’t swayed Scaramucci’s admiration for Paterno.
Nevertheless, the internet quickly condemned Scaramucci for quoting Paterno on Thursday.
