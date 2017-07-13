White Sox Pitchers Hilariously Say Goodbye To Jose Quintana After Trade To Cubs

Share this:

It’s not easy to say goodbye to a teammate, especially one of the more talented ones on the ball club.

The Chicago White Sox had to just that on Thursday, though, as the team agreed to trade star pitcher Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster deal. The White Sox did receive four prospects in return, including Eloy Jimenez, the No. 5 prospect in baseball per Baseball America.

And while the South Siders bolstered their farm system in the deal, it doesn’t make losing a beloved teammate any easier. Just ask White Sox pitchers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon.

After learning that Quintana had been shipped to the Cubs, the two White Sox starters made a hilarious farewell video for the left-hander, featuring Boyz II Men’s smash hit “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Check it out below.

It doesn’t get more thoughtful than that.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images