White Sox’s Todd Frazier Healthy Scratch From Lineup Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

Tweet







The Major League Baseball hot stove is beginning to heat up.

Earlier Tuesday the Detroit Tigers dealt J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now it looks like Todd Frazier could be the next big name to be moved.

The Chicago White Sox third baseman reportedly was a healthy scratch from the lineup before the White Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Yolmer Sanchez is taking over for Todd Frazier, a healthy scratch. — Dan Hayes (@CSNHayes) July 18, 2017

Frazier has been rumored to be the focus of a number of teams as his power bat is one of the best on the market.

The third baseman currently is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs, but he has been heating up recently and has been much better away from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

2016-17 road stats: frazier .849 ops, 35 HR, 84 RBI; arenado .848 ops, 26 HR, 80 RBI — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2017

It seems likely that Frazier will be on the move soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images