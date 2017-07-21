Why Austin Dillon Was Booted From Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Basketball League

If you fancy yourself a skilled basketball player, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s men’s basketball league isn’t the place for you.

NASCAR’s most popular driver is the founder, CEO and commissioner of the “Dirty Mo Basketball League,” a three-on-three, halfcourt league comprised (in theory) of average-to-below average ballers. Despite the presence of a few “knock-down shooters,” as Earnhardt puts it, the league is meant for “people that aren’t good at ball.”

So what happens when someone shows up and just starts wrecking fools? Well, they get shown the door.

“In our league, if you play too good, you get kicked out,” Earnhardt said in Tuesday’s episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. “Austin Dillon … kicked out’s a strong word, but he was not invited back after his first season because he was too good.”

Dillon’s harsh exile, though, wasn’t part of some larger scheme by Earnhardt to tip the scales in his favor.

“I’m not fixing the league so I can win,” Earnhardt said. ” … If you’re on my team, we’re losing. We just gotta’ keep the play — It’s three-on-three, we don’t play real tight defense.

” … And if you are good, kind of play down a little bit, keep it realistic. no blowout wins.”

If you’ve ever played in any sort of men’s league, you know things (typically) don’t get too serious. And Earnhardt is committed to ensuring the “Dirty Mo League” is no different.

“It’s just for fun,” the soon-to-be retired driver said. “We drink a lot of beer. It’s really about just hanging out with your friends. There’s 35 guys in our league, it’s about all these guys getting to know each other and have fun.”

Considering Dillon is honoring Earnhardt’s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in the upcoming Southern 500, being given the proverbial boot probably stings.

