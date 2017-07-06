Why Floyd Mayweather Sr. Believes Conor McGregor Stands No Chance Vs. His Son

Share this:

There aren’t many people who believe Conor McGregor can defeat Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their Aug. 26 boxing match.

And Mayweather’s father certainly isn’t among them.

That’s stating the obvious, as Floyd Mayweather Sr. is his son’s personal trainer in addition to his most adamant defender. But the elder Mayweather gave some insight into why he believes his son, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time, will thoroughly defeat the UFC star McGregor.

“I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” Mayweather Sr. told NBC Sports Radio’s Helen Yee in a recent interview, via TMZ Sports. “I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.”

Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 in his boxing career thanks to a methodical, technical approach that has dispatched literally all comers. But his father teased the possibility of his son bringing something extra to the August superfight.

“You can believe one thing: You all are going to see something in this fight right here that he ain’t showed you yet,” Mayweather Sr. said. “And then when he shows it, you all will know it.”

McGregor’s supporters claim “The Notorious” has a shot via a potential knockout; Mayweather isn’t known for his knockout ability, and if the fight goes a full 12 rounds, that means more opportunities for the more powerful McGregor to land a knockout blow.

Mayweather’s father clearly isn’t concerned about that scenario, however.

“Let me tell you something, even if it goes the distance, (Floyd) is going to whoop his ass,” Mayweather Sr. added. “That’s what’s going to happen. Any way he wants to do it, (McGregor) is gonna get whooped. Ain’t nobody gonna say I’m wrong because they know he’s going to get whooped anyway.”

Thumbnbail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images