Why New Hampshire Is ‘Great’ Place For Aric Almirola To Make His Return

LOUDON, N.H. — Aric Almirola will make his return Sunday in the New Hampshire 301, but that doesn’t mean he can throw caution to the wind.

The 33-year-old driver, who’s been out since May after fracturing his back in an ugly wreck at Kansas Speedway, will step back inside the No. 43 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Nicknamed the “Magic Mile,” the short track features uniquely low bankings, which are perfect for Almirola.

During a press conference at NHMS on Friday, Almirola talked about the relatively low stress the track should put on his back, which admittedly recovered much quicker than he and his doctors expected. Beyond that, the Richard Petty Motorsports driver is just happy to be racing again.

Watch the full press conference above.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images